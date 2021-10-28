Analysts Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $391.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report sales of $391.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.20 million and the highest is $391.21 million. Corsair Gaming reported sales of $457.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of CRSR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 706,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,627. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

