Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIB. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.85. 93,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,918. CGI has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in CGI by 6.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after acquiring an additional 493,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CGI by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 811,595 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CGI by 1.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,890,000 after acquiring an additional 42,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CGI by 101.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,015,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,427,000 after buying an additional 146,169 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.