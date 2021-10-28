ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. ChampionX updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ChampionX stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $26.06. 1,558,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,450. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.41 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

CHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ChampionX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 131.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of ChampionX worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

