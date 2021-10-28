Conflux Network Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,590.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.72 or 0.07071641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.77 or 0.00313199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.03 or 0.00955653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00086279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.55 or 0.00441573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.00268628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.78 or 0.00238956 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CFXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.