Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,265.71 ($121.06).

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

FERG stock traded up GBX 181.50 ($2.37) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching £110 ($143.72). 250,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,342. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 7,642 ($99.84) and a 52-week high of £110.50 ($144.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of £103.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,935.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

In other news, insider Brian May acquired 750 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

