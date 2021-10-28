Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.56. The company issued revenue guidance of ~+16% yr/yr to ~$8.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion.Polaris also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.69.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.27. 1,045,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,598. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Polaris has a twelve month low of $88.77 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

