Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,379,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

