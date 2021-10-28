Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $42.04. 1,494,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

