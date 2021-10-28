Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,631. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $445.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Barry C. Huber purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,247.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donegal Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 497.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Donegal Group worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

