eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. eBay updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.010 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.97-$1.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,752,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

