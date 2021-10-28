Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Sells $28,200.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $28,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $32,832.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $112,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $35,844.00.

Shares of NRIX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. 993,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,515. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.35.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,155,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $6,687,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

