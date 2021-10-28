Bit-Z Token (BZ) Hits One Day Volume of $5.66 Million

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Bit-Z Token has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded up 116% against the U.S. dollar. One Bit-Z Token coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00208471 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00099347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bit-Z Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bit-Z Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

