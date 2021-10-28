BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells $201,590.40 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,823,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,471. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

