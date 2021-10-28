Daniel B. Platt Sells 13,489 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.60. 609,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,027. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.