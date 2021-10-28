Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00069005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00071235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00095948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,592.41 or 1.00003600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.53 or 0.07043257 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

