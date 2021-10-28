Adam W. Berry Sells 11,985 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $3.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $345.73. 414,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,231. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.85 and a fifty-two week high of $347.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Truist raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

