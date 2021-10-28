Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Lightspeed POS reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.15.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.11. 1,095,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,796. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.71.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.