Analysts Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Price Target at $182.43

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.43.

RNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

RNR traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.27. 542,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.07 and a 200 day moving average of $154.16. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

