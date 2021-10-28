Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CMCO stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,152. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $33.14 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbus McKinnon stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Columbus McKinnon worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

CMCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

