3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-$9.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.08-$35.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.15 billion.3M also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.700-$9.900 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.46.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.87. 1,940,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,063. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

