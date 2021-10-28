Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX traded down $6.34 on Thursday, reaching $238.66. 1,470,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.05. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

