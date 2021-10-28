Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $62.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.
In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,310. The company has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
