Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $62.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,104,000 after buying an additional 715,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,201,726,000 after purchasing an additional 606,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 488,452 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,310. The company has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.