Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target at $1,641.63

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,635.88.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.
SHOP stock traded up $95.88 on Thursday, hitting $1,457.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,915. The stock has a market cap of $181.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,456.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,370.26.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
