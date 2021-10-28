Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target at $1,641.63

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,635.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

SHOP stock traded up $95.88 on Thursday, hitting $1,457.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,915. The stock has a market cap of $181.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,456.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,370.26.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

