PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PBF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. 3,818,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,951. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PBF Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.15% of PBF Energy worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

