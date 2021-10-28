PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PBF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. 3,818,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,951. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in PBF Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.15% of PBF Energy worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.
PBF Energy Company Profile
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.