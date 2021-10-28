Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,786,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.65, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equinor ASA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 284,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HSBC set a $19.76 price target on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

