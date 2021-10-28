Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

Shares of CZWI stock remained flat at $$13.70 during trading hours on Thursday. 12,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $146.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 181,423 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 113,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

