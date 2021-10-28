PolkaWar Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $1.64 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00069505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00095584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,625.57 or 1.00365493 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.09 or 0.06992976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002583 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,843,448 coins and its circulating supply is 17,593,448 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

