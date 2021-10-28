Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $34.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.09.

SUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 712,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,936. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Summit Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Summit Materials by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

