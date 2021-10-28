Brokerages Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Price Target at GBX 393.57

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

Several analysts have issued reports on ROR shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

LON ROR traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 355 ($4.64). 944,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,662. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 344.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 347.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.27. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Rotork’s payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

In other Rotork news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

