Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.Corning also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.92.

GLW stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,999,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,863. Corning has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

