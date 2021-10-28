Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Announces Earnings Results

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.230-$4.380 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.23-4.38 EPS.

EHC traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,659. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

