Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SIGI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.07. 292,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,069. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Selective Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,993 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Selective Insurance Group worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

