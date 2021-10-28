Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FWRG) in the last few weeks:

10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

FWRG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,567. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

