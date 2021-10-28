$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

RUSHA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 191,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $862,507.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,359 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

