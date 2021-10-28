RED (RED) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $530,802.31 and $46,638.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RED has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.68 or 0.00314017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000468 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000082 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.