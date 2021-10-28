CSM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,403 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,957,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $242.73 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $249.95. The company has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.26 and its 200 day moving average is $236.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.75.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

