iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of iRobot stock traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,293. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average of $92.42. iRobot has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

Get iRobot alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In other news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRobot stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of iRobot worth $29,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.