EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) Declares GBX 2.68 Dividend

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EJF Investments stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 127 ($1.66). The stock had a trading volume of 460,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,909. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.86. The stock has a market cap of £77.65 million and a PE ratio of 9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EJF Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.76).

In related news, insider Neal J. Wilson acquired 70,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £90,560 ($118,317.22).

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

