Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bunge (NYSE:BG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BG traded up $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $92.91. 2,044,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,497. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $92.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,095,356.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

