Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58,518 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $264,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,454,183 shares of company stock worth $871,998,240. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.48.

Shares of FB traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $313.51. The stock had a trading volume of 560,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,297,359. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.28. The company has a market cap of $883.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

