PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.69 Million

Analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce sales of $71.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.90 million and the lowest is $71.47 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $54.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $270.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.76 million to $271.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $320.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.83 million to $320.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE:PAR traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $90.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PAR Technology by 24.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PAR Technology by 17.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

