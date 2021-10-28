McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. McAfee posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCFE stock remained flat at $$21.50 on Thursday. 575,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,069. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

