Maecenas Price Tops $0.0050 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. Maecenas has a market cap of $344,042.68 and $196.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maecenas has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003403 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00049738 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00208905 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00098667 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
Maecenas Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “
Buying and Selling Maecenas
