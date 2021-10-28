Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report $2.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $2.23. Saia reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $9.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Saia from $236.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.36.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $37.97 on Thursday, hitting $311.86. The stock had a trading volume of 613,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,899. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.79. Saia has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $316.98.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Saia by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Saia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Saia by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

