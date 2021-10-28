Flux (FLUX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.47 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Flux has traded up 52.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000868 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $114.56 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00261156 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00105812 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00124538 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001662 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002586 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 217,786,542 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLUXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.