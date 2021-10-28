HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.89%.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 51,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,986. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $83,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares in the company, valued at $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $415,224. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of HomeTrust Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.