Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $895 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.53 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.76-$0.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.16. 653,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.80.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.