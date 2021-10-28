Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group updated its FY21 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.580-$4.620 EPS.

NYSE MO traded down $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $44.58. 22,424,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,119,545. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57.

Get Altria Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.