Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

F stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 214,405,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,202,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

