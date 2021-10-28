Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 122 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,230 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $223,388,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $530,190,000 after purchasing an additional 806,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.19. The stock had a trading volume of 88,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510,484. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

